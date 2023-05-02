Jammu, May 2: Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for upcoming Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra at a meeting attended by functionaries of different departments.

The Yatra will start on May 26 after its flagging off from Nagrota, the Committee members said and called for making available hassle-free transportation services for the pilgrims. It was informed that the advance party of the Management Committee will move in advance on May 22 for making arrangements at the temple. Mata Kheer Bhawani Festival Being Celebrated at Ragnya Devi Deity Shrine on Zyestha Ashtami 2021 Today in Kashmir.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Relief Commissioner and Jammu & Kashmir Road Transport Corporation to deploy an adequate number of buses to ferry the pilgrims to the temple.

He also issued directions for effective traffic regulation and foolproof security arrangements by providing squad vehicles for the safety of the pilgrims.

