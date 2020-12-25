Hyderabad, December 25: In a tragic incident of medical ignorance, a woman from Malreddypalli of Tandur town was forced to deliver baby in the bathroom of the government hospital, as there was no doctor to attend to her. The baby died within few minutes of delivery, as reported by Times of India. The incident reportedly look place on December 23. Medical Apathy in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby Outside Government Hospital in Bahraich After Doctors Refuse to Admit Her.

Manisha, the pregnant was reportedly told that there was no doctor avaviable to perform her delivery. As a result she had to deliver the baby in the bathroom itself. Her family members have accused the hospital authorities of negligence, and have urged for strict action against them. Medical Apathy in Haryana: Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby in Government Hospital Washroom.

The hospital staff, told TOI that the woman was given a bed and they rushed to help her on receiving the information about her delivery in the bathroom. However, the baby could not survive. A senior medical official said, “They put the baby on oxygen, but the new-born did not survive.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).