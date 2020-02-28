Medical Apathy in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby Outside Government Hospital in Bahraich After Doctors Refuse to Admit Her

Woman Delivers Baby Outside Government Hospital in Bahraich (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, February 28: In another incident of medical apathy in Uttar Pradesh, a woman in Bahraich city delivered a baby outside a government hospital on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, the woman gave birth to a child on street outside the hospital after the hospital authorities, including the doctors, refused to admit her. Chief Medical Superintendent DK Singh was quoted by ANI saying that the staff refused to attend her as she was out of hospital premises. Singh said that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Delivering babies outside the hospital or on way to the hospital has become a common occurrence in Uttar Pradesh. This is not the first incident of medical apathy that has been reported from the state. Several such incidents highlighting the lack of medical facilities have surfaced from several districts in India. Medical Apathy in Madhya Pradesh: Patient Dragged to X-Ray Room on Bedsheet by Hospital Staff in Jabalpur; Watch Video.

Here's the tweet:

Bahraich: Woman gave birth to a child on street outside govt hospital after doctors refused to admit her to hospital last night. Chief Medical Superintendent DK Singh says, "Staff refused to attend her as she was out of hospital premises. I will take action against the guilty". pic.twitter.com/4j2vE9XX66 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2020

In August 2019, a woman was forced to deliver her child in the corridor of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after the doctors refused to admit her. The doctors refused to let her in saying there were no beds available in the hospital. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), India has seen a 20 per cent fall in neonatal deaths -- deaths within the first month after birth of a child -- between 2011 and 2016.