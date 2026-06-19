Meerut Latest News Today on June 19th, 2026: Boy's Murder, Namo Bharat Extension & Jewellery Park

Meerut: Meerut is abuzz with a mix of significant developments and pressing local issues today. The city is grappling with the details of a shocking murder case involving a six-year-old boy, while also looking towards future growth with plans for a major rail extension and a new industrial park. Civic concerns and community initiatives also feature prominently, reflecting the diverse pulse of the region.

Top Stories

Meerut Bank Manager Arrested in Six-Year-Old Boy's Murder Case

Police in Meerut's Bahsuma area arrested a private bank manager on June 18th for allegedly abducting and murdering a six-year-old boy, Angadveer. Investigations, aided by CCTV footage, revealed the accused was reportedly in a relationship with the child's mother, Gurpreet, who allegedly had prior knowledge of the murder and exchanged WhatsApp messages with the accused. The boy, who had been missing for three days, was found dead in a drain, though initial post-mortem reports on June 19th reportedly showed no external injury marks. A former minister also met the grieving family on June 19th, assuring them of justice. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 19th, 2026: BEST Strike, Heatwave & Airport Seizures.

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail to Extend from Meerut to Rishikesh

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Transit System is set to be extended from Modipuram in Meerut to Lakshman Jhula near Rishikesh, following an agreement reached on June 19th between Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and NCRTC. This 150-km extension aims to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Rishikesh to approximately three hours, enhancing regional connectivity.

GJEPC Supports Proposed Jewellery Park in Meerut

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) pledged full support on June 18th for a proposed Jewellery Park in Meerut. The initiative aims to establish Meerut as a globally recognized gold manufacturing hub. The park is planned for development on 36,000 square meters in Vedvyas Puri with an estimated investment of ₹800 crore.

Infrastructure & Civic Development

PM Modi Flags Off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train in Uttar Pradesh on June 18th. This event marks a significant milestone in the region's public transportation infrastructure, aiming to improve connectivity and ease commuting for residents.

Anti-Encroachment Drive Clears Pond Land in Dadri Village

Authorities in Dadri village conducted an anti-encroachment drive on June 19th, removing illegal structures from pond land. The administration used bulldozers to demolish illegal portions of six houses, reclaiming public land.

Meerut Police Introduces Slip Number System for Complaint Resolution

Meerut Police has initiated a new system on June 19th to streamline complaint resolution, allowing victims to track their issues using a unique slip number. This initiative aims to enhance convenience for complainants and reduce the need for multiple visits to police offices.

Crime & Public Safety

Elderly Man Dies in JCB Collision, Villagers Protest

An elderly man in Meerut was reportedly killed on June 18th after being hit by a JCB. Enraged villagers subsequently blocked Mill Road in protest, demanding immediate action from authorities regarding the fatal incident.

Youth Attacked with Shovel Over Unleashed Dog Dispute

A youth in Meerut was seriously injured on June 18th after allegedly being attacked with a shovel by his neighbor. The assault reportedly occurred following a dispute over the neighbor's dog being left unleashed. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Mother and Two Children Hospitalized After Alleged Pesticide Consumption

A woman and her two young children in Meerut were hospitalized on June 18th after allegedly consuming pesticide. The incident reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute, and their condition is serious as they receive medical attention.

Factory Employees Allegedly Assaulted, Threats Issued in Meerut

An incident of alleged assault and threats against factory employees was reported to Jani police station in Meerut on June 19th. A case has been registered against four named individuals and several others, following claims of physical violence and threats to force employees to quit their jobs.

Thief Apprehended by Public, Stolen Tyre Recovered in Meerut

Residents in Meerut caught a thief red-handed on June 19th, leading to his arrest by Kithore police. Authorities subsequently recovered a stolen tyre from the accused, who is now in custody.

Video of Jamun Seller Allegedly Spitting on Fruit Sparks Outcry

A video surfaced on June 19th showing a jamun seller near the DM-SSP office in Meerut allegedly spitting on fruit. Hindu organizations have demanded action against the vendor, raising concerns about public health and hygiene.

Man Arrested for Staging Self-Inflicted Shooting to Frame Brother-in-Law

Paratapur police in Meerut arrested a man on June 18th for allegedly shooting himself to frame his brother-in-law. Investigations uncovered the conspiracy, and a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Community & Social Issues

Road to Dalit Settlement Blocked, Residents Attempt Self-Immolation

Residents of a Dalit settlement in Meerut attempted self-immolation on June 19th after a road built with MLA funds was reportedly blocked by influential individuals in the presence of police. The incident highlights ongoing disputes over access and land rights.

Meerut Residents to Organize Bhandara for Amarnath Pilgrims

Residents of Meerut are preparing to serve devotees of Baba Barfani by organizing a grand Bhandara at Sheshnag, starting from July 3rd. This community effort aims to provide food and assistance to pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

Sharbat Distributed in Meerut to Commemorate Guru Arjan Dev Ji's Martyrdom

Amidst severe heat on June 19th, sharbat was distributed in Meerut to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The event honored the Sikh Guru and provided relief to residents from the intense summer temperatures.

Victims of Nainital Accident Brought to Meerut Hospitals

On June 18th, the bodies of two women and 21 injured individuals involved in an accident in Nainital were brought to Meerut. The injured were admitted to private hospitals in the city for medical treatment.

Politics & Governance

RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Holds Election Strategy Meeting in Meerut

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary held a meeting with party leaders from Meerut and Saharanpur divisions on June 18th. The discussions focused on assessing the political situation and strategizing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

GOC Major General Sumit Rana Conducts Surprise Inspection

GOC Major General Sumit Rana conducted a surprise inspection on June 18th. While the specific location was not detailed, such inspections typically involve military installations or areas of strategic importance within his command.

Education & Achievement

Meerut Youth, Sanket Kumar, Appointed Scientist-Engineer at ISRO

Sanket Kumar, a 23-year-old from Meerut, has been appointed as a scientist-engineer (SC Grade) at the ISRO Propulsion Complex. This achievement comes after he self-studied using YouTube lectures and previous years' question papers, having narrowly missed JEE Advanced in 2021.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly clear skies expected across Meerut, high near 36°C

Meerut is experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 32.6°C. The forecast for today, June 19th, 2026, indicates mainly clear skies with temperatures ranging from 27°C to 36°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat.

Weather: Clear sky — 32.6°C. Today: Mainly clear, 27°C – 36°C.

Meerut Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Meerut moves forward, the day's events highlight both challenges in public safety and promising opportunities for development and connectivity. Residents will be watching for further updates on ongoing investigations and the progress of key infrastructure projects, shaping the city's trajectory in the coming months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).