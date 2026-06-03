Mira-Bhayandar Water Cut: 24-Hour MIDC Water Supply Shutdown in Mira-Bhayandar Starting June 4; Check Details

Residents across the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) limits will face a scheduled 24-hour water supply suspension starting Thursday, June 4. The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation announced that water supplied via the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) network will be entirely shut down from 12:00 PM on June 4 until 12:00 PM on June 5. The temporary suspension is a preventative strategy to preserve resources amid changing regional weather forecasts.

Precautionary Measure Amid El Niño and IOD Concerns

According to municipal officials, the standard weekly water supply disruption has been structured as a cautionary measure to counter long-term environmental factors. The MBMC stated that the suspension is a response to the potential impacts of El Niño and positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions. Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown To Affect Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa Starting June 4; Check Details.

MIDC Water Supply in Mira-Bhayandar To Remain Suspended For 24 Hours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) (@mbmconline)

Civic planners noted that these combined atmospheric phenomena can severely restrict regular monsoon advancement over catchment lakes, leading to acute water shortages in the subsequent summer months. Local bodies across the metropolitan region are taking steps to balance existing water levels before the onset of the peak season.

STEM Authority Supplies Maintain Normal Status

While the large-scale MIDC network remains completely closed for maintenance and pipeline pressure checks, the city's secondary water source will remain operational. The MBMC clarified that parallel supply lines managed by the STEM Water Distribution Authority will continue distributing water to its designated areas according to the normal schedule. However, the administration cautioned that the partial shutdown will impact general pressure levels across the city. Residents are likely to experience lower water pressure and minor supply delays until the main MIDC pipelines are fully pressurised and services return to normal. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Humid Conditions With High Rain Chance.

Civic Body Issues Resource Advisories

The municipal administration has issued public notices requesting local neighbourhoods to plan their household chores around the shutdown window. Officials have appealed to citizens to cooperate with municipal line workers and engineers during the 24-hour maintenance timeline. Civic advisories emphasise that families should avoid panic-storing excess water, as doing so puts unnecessary strain on localised distribution tanks. Instead, residents are requested to store only the required volumes necessary for the 24 hours and to use water judiciously until full municipal pressure is restored on Friday afternoon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).