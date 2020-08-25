New Delhi, August 25: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD added that a low pressure area lies over North Bay of Bengal which is likely to become more marked during next 2 days. In the wake of the weather conditions, isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Odisha on August 25 and August 26, 2020. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

Under the influence of the current weather system, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand during next 3-4 days and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during August 26 to 28. Meanwhile, due to convergence of lower level easterlies from Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from Arabian Sea, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over Northwest India from August 25 onwards with peak intensity on August 26 and 27, 2020.

Under its influence, very heavy rainfall is likely over northwest India during August 26 to 28, 2020. The IMD said that another low pressure area also lies over Southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during next 24 hours and merge with heat low thereafter. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position and is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days. "Under the influence of the above systems, Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state and heavy falls over southwest Rajasthan on August 25", the IMD said.

