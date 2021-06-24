New Delhi, June 24: The northeastern states of India are set to experience heavy rainfall over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast on Thursday. In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD informed that rainfall activity in Northeast India will gather momentum over the next 5 days, bringing heavy rainfall in the northeastern states of India. The weather agency said that heavy rainfall in Northeast India is due to the strengthening of moist southwesterly winds.

The IMD said that widespread rainfall is very likely over Northeast India during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days with very heavy rainfall over the two states on June 26, 2021. Giving details about the southwest monsoon advancement in India, the IMD said that the Northern Limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Moreover, the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon in Delhi and its neighbouring regions is likely to be slow due to wind pattern and large scale features not favourable yet, the IMD said. Meanwhile, the IMD predicted fairly widespread rainfall over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during the next five days. It said that rainfall is due to the influence of lower-level wind convergence and monsoonal easterly and southeasterly wind and a trough in westerlies in middle tropospheric levels over the region.

