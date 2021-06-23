New Delhi, June 23: The northern limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar at Latitude 26°N / Longitude 70°E. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the further advance of the South West Monsoon 2021 into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable. The forecast wind pattern by the numerical models also do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region.

Meanwhile, on June 23, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Chhattisgarh from June 23 to 25. The IMD also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over southeast Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and other laces in Northeast and south. The MeT department issued a warning that moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning could hit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. It stated that it could cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Delhi Unlikely to Receive Monsoonal Showers Till End of June, Says IMD.

The weather department said, “Under the influence of lower-level wind convergence and monsoonal easterly and southeasterly wind and a trough in westerlies in middle tropospheric levels over the region; fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next five days. Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next five days.”

Northeast India is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the next five days under the influence of the strengthening of moist southwesterly winds. “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram during next five days and over Arunachal Pradesh on June 25, 2021,” the IMD said. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Atmospheric Conditions Not Favourable for Monsoon in Delhi, Gujarat and 3 Other States, Says IMD.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speed 40-50 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph. Strong Winds with the speed of nearly 50 kmph are likely over the Southwest and West-central Arabian Sea.

(With agency inputs)

