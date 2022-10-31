Morbi, October 31: The Morbi Cable bridge on the Machhu river collapsed because of lapses in repair work, maintenance and mismanagement or any other technical reasons, the Gujarat Police have said in the FIR. The bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 141 people.

In the FIR, the police have not identified any accused, but have lodged a complaint against the hanging bridge repair agency, its management, and any one whose name is disclosed during the course of investigation. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Bridge Had Reopened for Public 5 Days Back After Seven Months of Repair Work by Private Firm; Lacked 'Fitness' Certificate.

The Morbi B Division Police Inspector P.A. Dekavadiya in the FIR has stated that the bridge collapsed around 6.30 p.m. and by the time a complaint was lodged at 8.15 p.m., 50 persons were killed and 150 persons had suffered minor or major injuries.

The officer has alleged in the FIR that the repair agency, agency management without carrying quality check or feasibility or load bearing test had opened the bridge for the visitors. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Rahul Gandhi, Other Bharat Jodo Yatris Observe 2-Minute Silence for Victims of Gujarat Bridge Tragedy.

"It is an act of negligence because visitors have died. It seems that the act was committed knowingly. The accused have committed the offence under IPC section for culpable homicide, an act that can cause death and abettor," said the police. The case will be investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police P.A. Zala.

According to the police department sources, police have picked up three persons for questioning in this connection so far.

