MS Mani, Veteran Journalist , Dies at 78

MS Mani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram, February 18: One of Kerala's tallest journalists M.S. Mani passed away at his home, here, Tuesday morning, said family sources. The veteran journalist was unwell for a while.

The 78-year-old veteran was a former editor of popular Malayalam daily, Kerala Kaumudi and was presently the Chief Editor of Kala Kaumudi daily.

Son of K. Sukumaran, who edited Kerala Kaumudi daily, Mani began his journalistic career in 1961 and moved to Delhi as the staff reporter of Kerala Kaumudi in 1962.

He returned to the state capital in 1965 and later on took over as the Chief Editor of Kerala Kaumudi for long.

He was considered as a hugely respected journalist, cutting across political circles.

Mani was known for always maintaining a low profile, but all leading political personalities, looked upon him for his advice. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Mani and described his passing away as a huge loss.

"His contribution to the world of journalism has always been appreciated and is also credited for building a huge talent pool of journalists. The hallmark of the veteran was even when he differed on issues, he always saw to it that never affected his personal relations," said Vijayan.

The last rites would be held at his home, here, Tuesday evening.