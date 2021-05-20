New Delhi, May 20: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked all the states to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. After notifying the disease under the epidemic act, all the cases of mucormycosis or black fungus will have to be reported to the union health ministry. Mucormycosis or Black Fungus Cases Frequently Reported in Delhi, Say Sources.

The ministry said, “All government and private health facilities, medical colleges to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).” Mucormycosis Scare in India: What Causes Mucormycosis and What Are Its Symptoms? How It Is Related With COVID-19? All You Need To Know About Black Fungus.

Health Ministry's Statement:

Union Health Ministry urged States to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

All Govt & pvt health facilities, medical colleges to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW & ICMR: Union Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

Till Rajasthan and Telangana are the only two states which have notified mucormycosis under the epidemic act. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has also notified the disease under its Public Health Act. It reported nine cases of black fungus. Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-affected stated due to mucormycosis. This western state of India has reported around 1,500 cases of mucormycosis, and almost 90 people lost their lives due to the disease.

On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government added black fungus to its Aarogyasri scheme. The state government has come up with the Aarogyasri Card to provide financial aid to the needy who are not able to the medical bills. According to reports, cases of mucormycosis are also rising in Delhi.

Black fungus is spreading in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus-infected patients who have high sugar levels or people having a large quantity of steroids in their bodies are more prone to this disease. Facial pain, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, pain in eyes and loss of vision are symptoms of Mucormycosis. In addition, COVID patients undergoing oxygen therapy in ICU, where a humidifier is used, are prone to fungal infection because of exposure to moisture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).