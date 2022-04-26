Mumbai, April 26: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Borivali for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 51 lakh. Police officials said that the woman who is five months pregnant was arrested after they laid a trap in Borivali.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman has been identified as Muskaan Kanojia. She has two children and is a wife of an ambulance driver, a police officer said. Officials suspect that the accused must have used the ambulance in order to deliver drugs. Mumbai Power Outage: No Electricity in Parts of Mumbai, Thane; Netizens Take to Twitter To Vent Anger.

Sources from the police said that cops are going to investigate the involvement of the woman's husband in the drug peddling case too. A few days ago, the Malad police arrested a Nigerian national with Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.12 crore.

Police officers said that the 36-year-old accused identified as Victor Obgbonna Chukwuneye was also arrested in 2016 with cocaine. Back then, he was convicted.

After Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey directed all police stations to conduct a drive against drug peddlers across the city, the cops have been vigilant and have kept an eye on peddlers in Mumbai.

