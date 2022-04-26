On Monday, citizens across Mumbai faced power cuts for about an hour. Maharashtra discoms officials confirmed that there was a power outage. Sources said that a power cut was reported after Kalva Pagda transmission line tripped. Netizens took to Twitter to confirm the news and vent their anger.

Here's how Mumbaikars reacted to the power cut.

My city is improving says a Mumbaikar

Yes no power since 20 mins almost 😭😭😭 my city is improving #mumbai #thane — Jagyanprakash (@jagyanprakash) April 26, 2022

Tradition of power outage in Summers continue

Yeah.... it's the beginning of the summer season and as per the tradition, we have a power outage in Mumbai✌🏻#Loadshedding #mumbaicity #Mumbai #AdaniGroup — Sagar Nikam (@sagarnikam01101) April 26, 2022

This one definitely made us laugh

Kurla citizens also complain of power cut

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)