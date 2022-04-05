Mumbai, April 5: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and his aide while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a man for registering a commercial establishment, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB team laid a trap at the BMC's K/East ward office in Andheri (east) on Monday and caught rent collector Rajendra Naik and his aide Mohan Raoji Thik while accepting the bribe amount, the official said. Meat Shops Across India Should Be Closed During Navratri, Says BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh.

The accused official had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant, who had filed an application with the civic authorities to register a shop, he said.

During the raid, ACB officials recovered Rs 3 lakh besides the bribe amount from the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.