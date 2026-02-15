Mumbai, February 15: The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for Tuesday, February 17, in anticipation of a high-profile visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. To ensure the safety of the dignitaries and manage potential gridlock on the city's arterial roads, the movement of all Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be strictly prohibited on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police press release, the ban will be in effect from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM, covering both the northbound and southbound carriageways between the Vakola Flyover and the Dahisar Toll Naka. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Emergency Landing Facility on Assam Highway, Lands at ELF on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh (See Pics and Video).

Mumbai Traffic Advisory

The visit marks a significant diplomatic milestone, as the two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan and jointly inaugurate the "India-France Year of Innovation 2026." Following their engagements at the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace, the leaders will travel to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit. Given the scale of the security detail and the high volume of traffic typically seen on the WEH, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ajit Borhade, exercised powers under the Motor Vehicles Act to enforce these temporary restrictions. Mumbai Police Issue Denial As Report Claims 12 Children, Including 8 Girls, Go Missing in 36 Hours.

Restricted Zones and Timing

The traffic order specifically targets heavy vehicles to prevent bottlenecks during the transit of the VIP convoys. Commuters and transport operators should take note of the following:

Duration: 8:00 AM (08:00 hrs) to 9:00 PM (21:00 hrs) on February 17, 2026.

8:00 AM (08:00 hrs) to 9:00 PM (21:00 hrs) on February 17, 2026. Affected Area: Western Express Highway (WEH).

Western Express Highway (WEH). Stretch: From Vakola Flyover (Santacruz) to Dahisar Toll Naka (Check Naka).

From Vakola Flyover (Santacruz) to Dahisar Toll Naka (Check Naka). Direction: Both Northbound and Southbound lanes.

List of Exempted Vehicles

To ensure that essential and emergency services remain uninterrupted, the following categories of vehicles are exempt from the prohibition:

Emergency Services: Ambulances, Fire Brigade vehicles, and Police vehicles.

Ambulances, Fire Brigade vehicles, and Police vehicles. Security Convoys: Government vehicles specifically deployed for VIP security arrangements.

Government vehicles specifically deployed for VIP security arrangements. Operational Necessity: Any other vehicles specifically permitted by the Traffic Police based on operational requirements.

Advisory for Commuters

Regular commuters and light motor vehicle users are advised to plan their journeys well in advance. While the ban applies to heavy vehicles, the presence of security checkpoints may lead to slower traffic flow for all motorists.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have warned that any violators of this notification will face penal action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Citizens are encouraged to use the suburban rail network or the Metro lines to avoid road congestion during the restricted hours.

Emmanuel Macron India Visit

President Macron’s visit follows the strategic "Horizon 2047 Roadmap" established during PM Modi’s visit to France in 2025. This trip is particularly noteworthy as Macron is the second world leader to be hosted by PM Modi in Mumbai recently, following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in late 2025.

The leaders are expected to discuss massive defense proposals, including the potential induction of 114 additional Rafale fighter jets, while also focusing on green energy and technological research.

