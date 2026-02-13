Filmmaker Rohit Shetty made his first public appearance on Thursday, seen at the Mumbai airport alongside his son, Ishaan Shetty. The outing comes amid heightened security measures following a recent firing incident reported near his residence in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Rohit Shetty Residence Firing Case: Five Accused Charged Under MCOCA.

Rohit Shetty Clicked With Son Ishaan Shetty at Mumbai Airport

As the director and his son arrived at the terminal, they were accompanied by a visible security detail. This cautious approach follows reports of gunshots fired near Shetty’s home earlier this week. While the filmmaker has not issued an official statement regarding the incident, the presence of additional personnel suggests a significant upgrade in his personal protection protocol.

Rohit Shetty Spotted With Son Ishaan Shetty at Mumbai Airport Amid Tight Security – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood ADDA (@bollywood_adda_official)

Rare Public Appearance with Son Ishaan

The appearance was also notable for the presence of Ishaan Shetty. The director, known for his private nature regarding his family life, rarely makes public outings with his son. Dressed in casual attire, the duo moved quickly through the airport gates. Despite the heavy security presence, Shetty briefly acknowledged the gathered photographers before proceeding to the check-in counters.

The Firing Incident and Threat

The security concerns stem from an incident involving unidentified individuals who allegedly opened fire near Shetty's Juhu residence. Local authorities are currently investigating the matter, though no arrests have been confirmed yet. The Mumbai police have reportedly increased patrolling in the neighbourhood as a result of the event, which has raised concerns regarding the safety of high-profile figures in the film industry. Is ‘Golmaal 5’ Inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’? Rohit Shetty Issues Clarification.

Professional Commitments Continue

Despite the recent security scare, Shetty appears to be maintaining his professional schedule. The filmmaker is currently involved in his upcoming project Golmaal 5, starring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The film is yet to be announced officially.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).