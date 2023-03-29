Mumbai, March 29: A woman from Bangalore was molested at Mumbai's 145 cafe and bar in Bandra West on Saturday (March 25). She came to the city to attend her friend's engagement. The 30-year-old digital illustrator was shocked by the environment inside such a prestigious cafe and pub. There was no bouncer present around during the crime. Also, when she went and informed the bouncers, they did not pay heed to her complaint.

While dancing at the cafe, a man groped her from behind. "I caught his hand, turned around and slapped him," she told the Midday. That night she attended her friend's engagement party and went to the 145 Bandra for an after-party, and she had to go through all this. She also said that some of the friends of the molester sympathised with the girl, while the others asked her to calm down when she slapped him.

When she went and complained about it to the bouncers, they refused to listen. She was asked to leave the pub, and the molester and his friends continued to stay there. She asked the pub to send her the CCTV footage, which she received the following day with an apology note. Maharashtra Shocker: Pregnant Woman Assaulted, Molested Inside Moving Train in Thane; Accused Arrested.

She flew back to Bangalore early Sunday morning and had no time to lodge an FIR. However, she informed Mumbai Police online on Tuesday (March 28) via Twitter. Uttar Pradesh: University Student Molested by Police Constable in Moving Train, Accused Arrested.

The cafe and bar, 145 Bandra, still corroborates evidence against the molester. They have already shared the CCTV footage of the crime scene and would also share the details of the culprit. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Anil Paraskar said, "We are looking into the matter".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2023 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).