Prayagraj, January 15: In a shocking incident, a student of Allahabad University was allegedly molested by a constable of the Uttar Pradesh police force in a moving train. The accused, who is in his early 30s, has been arrested and sent to jail. Reportedly, the accused cop also threatened the girl before fleeing with her luggage, said police. Shameful! District Probation Officer Caught on Camera Molesting Female Colleague in Kaushambi, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the student, the daughter of a BSF jawan, was on her way back to Pilibhit from Prayagraj on Friday. The victim made a complaint to the Government Railway Police, following which officials in Bareilly traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage. The accused was later identified as Mohd Taufeeq Ahmad. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused, in a police uniform, touched her inappropriately. She changed her coach but he followed her there too. The girl further said that the accused deboarded with her trolley bag and my handbag. Delhi Shocker: Police Head Constable, His Friend Molest 22-Year-Old Woman in Mahendra Park Area; Case Registered.

"Acting on the girl's complaint, we've registered an FIR against the accused under IPC, Pocso, and the SC/ST Act. The accused was allegedly under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and sent to jail on Saturday," Circle officer GRP (Moradabad) Devi Dayal said. Police said that "the accused was already under surveillance. The luggage of the girl was returned to her and her statement was also recorded by the investigating officer of this case. The cop has been suspended."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).