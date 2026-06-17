Mumbai EV Accident: Woman Killed, 2 Injured After Vehicle Rams Stationary Two-Wheelers in Vile Parle

A 41-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured after an electric car allegedly rammed into three two-wheeler riders in Mumbai's Vile Parle East area on Wednesday evening, June 17. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred near Mogibai Market on V.S. Khandekar Road and Station Road.

The accident took place between 4.30 pm and 5 pm on June 17. According to police, the electric car was being driven by 44-year-old Vilas Shridhar Gavhankar when it allegedly struck three motorcyclists from behind. The riders were reportedly stationary near the market area when the collision occurred. Mumbai Bus Accident: 1 Dead, 3 Others Injured After BEST Bus Crashes Into Vehicles Near Plaza Cinema in Dadar; Videos Surface.

Mumbai EV Accident: Woman Dies After Sustaining Serious Injuries

The deceased has been identified as Kinjal Hiren Shah (41). She suffered severe injuries in the crash and was declared dead following the accident. Authorities are yet to release further details regarding the circumstances leading to the collision.

The incident caused panic in the busy market area as bystanders gathered at the scene and emergency responders rushed to assist the victims. Mumbai Accident: 15-Year-Old Pillion Rider Killed As Dubai-Based Minor Rams SUV Into Scooter in Chandivli; Detained.

Two Injured Victims Undergoing Treatment

Two other people injured in the accident were shifted to Gavde Hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Nirmala Dojiya and Premji Dojiya. Officials have not yet disclosed their medical condition.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine what caused the accident. "A probe was underway to find out the cause of the accident," said an official. Sources indicated that preliminary information suggests the car may have been driven in a negligent and reckless manner. However, investigators are examining all possible factors before reaching any conclusions.

Authorities are expected to review witness statements and other evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

Separate Multi-Vehicle Accident Reported on Mumbai-Pune Expressway In a separate incident, multiple vehicles collided on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Wednesday, leading to traffic disruption on the busy corridor.

According to preliminary information, several cars were involved in the crash, resulting in vehicle damage and congestion on the expressway. Emergency teams and highway authorities reached the scene and worked to clear the affected stretch and restore normal traffic movement.

Officials are investigating whether speeding, sudden braking, reduced visibility or driver error contributed to the collision. A video of the accident has also surfaced on social media.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).