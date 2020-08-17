New Delhi, August 17: A fire broke out at the Parliament Annexe Building in Delhi on Monday morning. According to a tweet by ANI, the blaze broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital. Reports inform that as soon as the incident was reported, five fire tenders were pressed into service. No report of casualty or loss of property has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.

The government buildings in the vicinity of the Parliament complex are Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and NITI Aayog, which have offices of several ministries and ministers.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi: Fire breaks out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building. 5 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

In December 2019, a report by ANI stated that buildings like the Parliament House Annexe, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan and offices of various central ministries in Lutyens' Delhi are ranked very low in terms of fire safety. According to inspections conducted by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), these high-security buildings have various shortcomings and during fire incidents, these might lead to heavy loss of lives and property. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Jewellery Showroom Near Rajendra Place.

On August 15, a similar fire incident was reported from a godown in Okhla Phase 1 area of Delhi. The blaze was later doused by fire officials. Reports inform that though the building consists of four floors, the fire was confined to the first floor only.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).