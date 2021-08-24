Mumbai, August 24: A man in Mumbai recently called off his engagement with a woman after he received a video showing his would-be wife indulging in sexual acts with another man. The sex video was sent allegedly by the woman's former boyfriend. Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint against her ex-boyfriend. Police arrested the accused after the complaint. Farrukhabad: Woman Refuses to Marry Citing Groom's Dark Complexion, Wedding Called Off.

The man and the woman, who works as a house maid at Marine Lines, were to get engaged. Prior to their engagement, the man received a video. The video purportedly showed his would-be wife having physical relations with her former boyfriend in a hotel room at Grant Road in Mumbai, according to a report by Times of India. After watching the old sex video of his would-be wife, the man cancelled the engagement and refused to marry her, the report added.

The woman then lodged a complaint that her ex-boyfriend sent the clip, leading to cancellation of her engagement. Acting on the complaint, the DB Marg police registered a case and arrested the 24-year-old accused and his friend for sending the sex video. Further investigation was underway in the case. Uttar Pradesh: Bride Calls Off Wedding Because Groom Wears Spectacles.

In a separate incident that took place in Palghar in March this year, a man allegedly called off his wedding because of "substandard" preparations for pre-engagement ceremony by the bride's family. Following the incident, the woman's family lodged a complaint and the groom and his family members had been booked under Sections 420, 417 (cheating) and 500 (criminal defamation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).