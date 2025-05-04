Mumbai, May 4: A Ghatkopar resident who kidnapped and raped a minor girl in April 2022 was sentenced to life imprisonment recently. A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court awarded a life term to the 43-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old girl in Mumbai. The accused had raped the minor girl while she was walking back home from a local shop.

During the trial, the prosecution told the court that the accused, who was a stranger to the victim, kidnapped her in 2022. Later, the accused took the victim to a forested area behind a school, where he raped and threatened the minor girl. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when a woman found the girl and alerted her mother immediately. Mumbai Shocker: Man Held for Murder After He Pushes Colleague From Building for Speaking Loudly Over Phone During IPL Cricket Match.

After this, the victim's mother approached the police and registered a case against the accused with the Ghatkopar police. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police traced and arrested the accused, who was later identified as a driver by profession. In her deposition before the trial court, the rape survivor said that the accused took her to a forested area where he raped her when she went to a nearby eatery to enquire an item's price.

However, the accused's lawyer said that the man was falsely implicated in the case. Responding to the defence, the court stated that it had brought nothing to prove the same. Special sessions judge JP Darekar also said that the offence warranted strict scrutiny. The court further noted that the accused was identified during a test identification parade by witnesses who had seen him with the minor girl. Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacks Stepfather With Knife, Severs Genitals After Years of Alleged Sexual Abuse in Nalasopara; Arrested.

In its order passed on April 25, the court also observed that the oral documentary and expert evidence, which the prosecution adduced, corroborated the case against the accused. The court not only awarded the accused a life term but also directed him to pay INR 15,000 as compensation to the minor girl. The special court also added that the testimony of the victim, which was further corroborated by medical evidence, was consistent with the alleged offence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

