Mumbai, March 25: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman allegedly attacked her stepfather with a knife, severing his genitals after reportedly enduring years of sexual abuse. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, March 24, in Nalasopara East, where the 56-year-old man was critically injured. Police have taken the woman into custody while also investigating her claims of prolonged exploitation.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the woman claimed her stepfather had been sexually assaulting her for over two years after she moved to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh to live with her mother. On March 24, when he allegedly attempted to force himself on her again, she tricked him into blindfolding himself before launching the attack. Screaming in pain, the man ran out of the house, covered in blood, while the woman chased him down and stabbed him again in public. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Inappropriately Touches Woman at Dadar Railway Station During Peak Hours, Gets Thrashed by Commuters.

Bystanders recorded videos of the shocking scene, showing the woman wielding a knife and accusing him of repeated abuse. A police team arrived shortly after and took both individuals into custody. As per the Free Press Journal report, the accused stepfather, identified as a 56-year-old mason, was rushed to Mumbai's Shatabdi Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The woman, meanwhile, was detained by Tulinj police and sent for a medical examination. Mumbai Shocker: Domestic Help Raped by Employer in Bangur Nagar of Goregaon, Accused on the Run.

Officials confirmed they are in the process of registering a rape case against the stepfather while also booking the woman under attempt to murder charges. Investigators are verifying her allegations and collecting statements from family members and neighbours. As per the reports, eyewitnesses told police that the woman shouted about her years of suffering as she attacked him in the street. Locals reportedly tried to intervene and calm her down until the authorities arrived.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

