Mumbai, March 27: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his son to death in the Santacruz area. Police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday evening, March 24, when the accused's 17-year-old son came home drunk. The accused, a resident of Santacruz East, allegedly stabbed his son to death with a kitchen knife after a fight between them.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased identified as Alok Gupta and his father Dinesh Gupta would often fight when the former came home drunk. On Sunday evening, a fight occurred when Alok came home inebriated. Amid their fight, accused Dinesh removed a knife from the kitchen and allegedly stabbed his son in the stomach. Thane Shocker: Man Kills Son-in-Law Over Domestic Discord in Kulgaon; Arrested.

Prii, Alok’s elder sister, said an argument occurred between her brother and father when the latter returned home. She said that her father abused her brother over a previous argument. After the two made him calm, Dinesh became quiet for some time but when Priti went to cook, he started screaming again. Alok became angry and asked his father to shut up despite all the arguments.

This angered Dinesh, who rushed to the kitchen, picked up a knife and stabbed Alok. The accused even pushed his daughter who tried to intervene. Hearing Priti's screams, their neighbours rushed and helped her to take Alok to a hospital. However, Alok was declared dead upon arrival. Post this, the police booked Dinesh based on Priti's statement. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Case Against Man for Raping 24-Year-Old Woman, Forcing Her To Terminate Pregnancy.

The Vakola police arrested Dinesh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, he was produced in a court on Tuesday morning, March 26 and was remanded to police custody.

