Mumbai, March 9: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a newly married couple died of suffocation due to a gas leakage in Ghatkopar. Police officials said that the couple, who recently tied the knot died after there was a gas leakage in the geyser at their home. The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased have been identified as Deepak Shah (40) and Tina Shah (35). An officer said that the coupe was staying in a rented apartment at Kukreja Towers in Ghatkopar. The officer said that the couple died of suffocation after there was an alleged gas leakage in the geyser. Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

After the incident came to light, Pant Nagar registered an accidental death report. The cops reached the spot and sent the deceased's bodies for postmortem at Rajawadi hospital. Officials of Pant Nagar police said that the incident came to light when the couple's relatives, who stay next to them in the same building alerted the cops.

The relatives told cops that the couple was not answering their phones or even the doorbell. Ravidutt Sawant, senior inspector of Pant Nagar said that when they reached the spot and opened the door of the flat with the help of duplicate keys. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

The cops found the couple lying unconscious on the floor. Although the couple was rushed to the hospital immediately, they were declared dead by doctors.

