Was Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar Given 'Grand Welcome' After His Release From Jail? Viral Photo Is AI-Generated Image, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, December 27: On Tuesday, December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended the life sentence awarded to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Now, an image going viral on social media shows Sengar being given a grand welcome following his release from jail. In the viral photo, people are seen welcoming the convicted rapist Sengar with garlands following the high court's order.

"The Unnao rape convict was released and welcomed with garlands under BJP rule. This is not justice this is the normalization of impunity," the caption of the viral post read. Meanwhile, soon after Sengar was granted bail, the Unnao rape survivor expressed deep anguish and said that she was unhappy with the judgment. The rape survivor also claimed that BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh influenced the outcome of Sengar's bail application. So, is the viral image showing Sengar being given a grand welcome real or fake? Scroll below to know the truth. Kuldeep Singh Sengar Granted Bail: Unnao Rape Survivor to Move Supreme Court Against Delhi High Court's Verdict; Says ‘Not Happy With Judgment’.

AI-Generated Image of Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar Goes Viral

AI-generated photo showing Kuldeep Singh Sengar given grand welcome goes viral (Photo Credits: X/@TheRFTeam)

A fact check of the alleged photo going viral on social media revealed that the picture featuring Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an AI-generated image. A reverse search image of the viral photo on Google did not yield any credible report confirming that Sengar was released from jail or given a grand welcome. Additionally, we also found a Gemini (Google AI) watermark at the bottom-right corner of the viral image, thereby confirming that the photo was made using Google's AI image-generation tool.

While Sengar has been granted bail in the Unnao rape case, he has not been released from jail and will continue to be behind bars as he is also serving a 10-year imprisonment for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father. Notably, his appeal against his conviction in the custodial death case of 2018 is pending before the court. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral image showing Kuldeep Singh Sengar being given a grand welcome after his release from jail is an AI-generated photo and not a real picture, as it is claimed.

