Mumbai, December 6: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man for allegedly raping his wife in Mulund. As per reports, the 40-year-old man raped his wife and even inserted a plastic type object in her private part. Cops said that the accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

According to a report in Mid-day, the incident came to light when Mulund police received a call from a hospital stating that a woman was admitted with pain in her private parts. When doctors at MT Agarwal Hospital questioned, the 35-year-old woman said that her husband started beating her after he came home drunk. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

An officer from Mulund police station said, "After beating he allegedly tore her clothes and he even inserted something in her private part which led to severe pain." Cops said that the man also indulged in unnatural sex with his wife. Police officials said that the entire incident took place in front of the couple's four children.

The officer further added, "At the hospital the doctors removed a plastic pipe like object from her private part." After the incident came to light, the Mulund police booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Later, he was arrested by the police officials. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Throws Him Out of House, Forces Him To Sell His Parents Home; Accused Arrested.

"On the basis of the statement of complainant and medical reports, we have registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter. He has been remanded to police custody by the court," Purushottam Karad, DCP (Zone 7) said.

