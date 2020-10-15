Mumbai, October 15: The Met Department has said that on October 15 the entire North Konkan is on Red Alert including Mumbai Thane. Very severe convection is being observed. People have been asked to take maximum precautions. According to the latest update at 7 am, intense clouds have been observed through radar.

In addition to this, a yellow alert is in place for Mumbai and Thane for Friday but the orange alert will continue for Raigad. Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again' Fresh Guidelines.

Weather Update:

अत्यंत महत्वाचे Very IMP With latest Satellite/Radar observations, Entire North Konkan is updated to Orange Alert with Raigad Red Alert & 15 Oct entire North Konkan is on Red Alert including Mumbai Thane. Very severe convection is being observed.Take max precaution RMC Mumbai pic.twitter.com/jA39ur876n — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 14, 2020

Intense Clouds Observed Through the Radar:

Latest updates at 7 am of 15 Oct Intense clouds off the coast of Mumbai observed through radar. pic.twitter.com/HugPjKys7h — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 15, 2020

Some parts of the state witnessed thundershowers with lightning on Wednesday. The city was on yellow alert yesterday, but there were no traces of rainfall till 8:30 pm. Showers accompanied by rainfall lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas. Due to the heavy rainfall, there have been waterlogging in several areas in Mumbai and Pune.

Waterlogging Video in Sion Area in Mumbai:

#WATCH Heavy rainfall triggers water logging in parts of Mumbai; visuals from near Sion police station and King's Circle. #MumbaiRains India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Mumbai for today. pic.twitter.com/wHZ1i6H1xX — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

In Pune, as many as 40 people were rescued in the flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village in Pune district on Wednesday. In another incident near Indapur, two people who washed away with their vehicle have been rescued.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).