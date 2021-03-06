Mumbai, March 6: In a shocking incident a man allegedly killed his father and grandfather before jumping to death from a sixth floor apartment in Mumbai's Mulund area on Saturday morning. As per reports, the 20-year-old deceased identified as Shardul Mangle lived with his father Milind and grandfather Suresh, after his parents separated around eight years back. Shardul's mother lives with his sister in Ghatkopar area. Mumbai Shocker: Man Survives Knife Attack on a Pedestrian Bridge in Kurla, Shocking Video Caught on CCTV.

As per reports, the man first slit his father's throat and stabbed him multiple times as the victim fled outside their apartment. Shardul reportedly then went inside and slit the throat of his bedridden grandfather.Following which, he jumped and died. During the incident, their domestic help Anand Kamble, who helped the police with details, was hidden inside the bathroom. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Mercilessly Kills Colleague With Hammer at Construction Site in Worli To Secure His Job and Avoid Transfer.

One of the family's neighbour told the Indian Express that Milind had told him in the past that the separation with his wife had affected Shardul

psychologically. Meanwhile, the police team reached the spot and rushed the father-son duo to the hospital where they were declared death. “We are trying to ascertain the reason for Shardul to take such a drastic step,” said DCP Prashant Kadam as reported by the newspaper.

