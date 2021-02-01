Mumbai, February 1: In a shocking incident, a security guard working at a construction site in Mumbai's Worli area allegedly killed his colleague with a hammer in a bid to secure his job. Reports inform that the 35-year-old guard killed his colleague on Saturday night. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused, who has been identified Brijesh Kumar Singh, killed his colleague because he wanted to secure his job at the keep his job at the construction site. The accused has been arrested for murder. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Found Living With Mother's Dead Body For Past 9 Months.

The HT report informs that Singh and the victim, who has been identified as 50-year-old Dayashankar Jaiswar, were hired as security guards at the site in Worli. Both of them were paid Rs 25,000 per month for guarding the construction site in AK Ahire Marg. According to details by Worli police, the incident took place when the duo were at the site for the night shift on Saturday. Singh confronted Jaiswar and accused him of conspiring with two other guards to get him transferred to a site and with a lower salary.

The victim denied the allegations which led to a heated argument between the two men. As the argument turned violent, Singh picked up a hammer in a fit of rage and hit Jaiswar on his head, Police informed. The incident came to light after two other security guards who were asleep in the nearby cabin woke up after hearing the noise.

As per details by the Police, when the other guards reached the spot, the accused told them that three men entered the site after jumping the boundary wall and killed Jaiswar after he prevented them from entering the site. However, during investigation the cops discovered that there was so sign of any intruder and then detained Singh and questioned him. The accused confessed to murdering Jaiswar with a hammer to secure his well-paid job.

