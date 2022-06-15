Mumbai, June 15: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly taking photos and videos of several women in the Grant Road area. The accused has been identified as Sarthak Borade (20), a resident of Grant Road in South Mumbai.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident came to light when a woman found Borade suspiciously roaming around with his phone and confronted him. Later, she lodged a complaint against him with the Gamdevi police.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources from the police said that Borade used to follow women who used to stroll on the society premises and took photos and videos of them. "The woman who noticed this man's behaviour since last year and finally confronted him. She saw that he had taken photos and videos of them," a police officer from Gamdevi police station said.

Police officials said that Borade has been taking photos and videos of women's private parts on his phone whenever they were on a walk. "He has not uploaded the photos on social media and use to take it for fun but is claiming now he has mental problems," said a police officer.

The officer also said that the accused also took photos and videos of the women when they came onto their home balcony, on the terrace, and even in the passage.

“We have arrested the accused Borade and recovered the photos and videos from his phone. He is an HSC dropout and works with an architectural firm. We arrested him on Wednesday. He was granted bail by a court on Thursday," a police officer privy to the case said.

