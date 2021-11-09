Mumbai, November 9: A 24-Year-Old man was arrested in Mumbai for raping a 6-Year-old girl on the terrace of a Hospital in the Sion area. The accused has been taken into custody.

As per the report published by the Lokmat, The incident happened on the terrace of the emergency department building of the Sion hospital on Sunday evening. The accused reportedly lured the girl with chocolates and candies. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor in Banda District; Case Registered.

As per the information by police, the case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, 8,12 POSCO 2012 has been registered against the accused.

