In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man identified as Ankit Rai allegedly died by suicide while in police custody at Sahar Police Station. Rai had been arrested in connection with a theft case and was lodged in the lockup when the incident occurred. Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a probe to examine possible lapses in custody protocols. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning officers on duty at the time. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

Man Dies by Suicide in Mumbai Police Custody

#BREAKING A 26-year-old man, Ankit Rai, arrested for theft, allegedly died by suicide in the lockup of Mumbai’s Sahar Police Station. The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances, including custody protocols and lockup monitoring systems:… pic.twitter.com/cxDOevVk5y — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

