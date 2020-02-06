Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts Suicide, Slits Throat in Full Public View From His Building Terrace

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, February 6: In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old man attempted suicide by slitting his throat in full public view in Kherwadi. According to a Times of India report, Mahendra Raut at around 10:45 am went to the terrace of his building in an inebriated condition reportedly to end his life. Locals called the police helpline number when they saw Mahendra on the terrace. However, when he noticed that people were looking at him, he placed a knife on his throat.

Before the police reached the spot, he slit his throat. He was immediately rushed to VN Desai hospital and police are waiting for his recovery to record his statement. The reason behind what prompted Mahendra to end his life is not known yet. Mumbai Shocker: Man Hits Friend's Head With Iron Rod After He Refused to Give Him Rs 50 to Buy Food.

In another shocking incident from the city, a 27-year-old man allegedly smashed his friend's head with an iron rod after the latter refused to give him Rs 50 for buying food. After the victim refused to give Rs 50, the accused went agitated, he picked up an iron rod that was lying on the footpath and smashed it on the former's head. The accused was booked under IPC for an attempt to murder and has been remanded under police custody.