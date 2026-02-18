Delhi, February 18: A 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife before ending his own life in the remote Lothal village of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday, February 18. According to local police, the incident was triggered by a heated domestic argument that turned violent. The victim, identified as Anju Devi (45), was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and died on the spot. Following the assault, the husband, Sarvan Kumar, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the courtyard of their residence.

The incident came to light early Wednesday morning when Kumar's nephew went to the cowshed to feed their mules and discovered the bodies. Local villagers immediately alerted the Gehra police station, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and forensic teams. Preliminary findings indicate that only the couple was present in the house at the time of the tragedy, as their 17-year-old son was staying with relatives in a nearby area. West Bengal Shocker: BLO Calls Lover’s Husband for ‘SIR’, Kills Him, Chops Body, Dumps Pieces.

Reports from family members suggest that the couple had visited a relative's house earlier on Tuesday evening for dinner. They returned to their home in Lothal late at night, where a dispute reportedly broke out. Witnesses and family members told police that Sarvan Kumar had been struggling with mental health issues and was prone to frequent arguments with his wife.

The situation escalated when Kumar used a traditional sharp tool, locally known as a darat, to attack Anju Devi in their kitchen. After realizing the gravity of his actions, he moved to the garden and used a rope to hang himself from a tree. Police recovered the blood-stained weapon at the scene and have sent both bodies to the Chamba Medical College for post-mortem examinations. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Murders 21-Year-Old Wife in Tiruvallur After Lover’s Insistence, Attempts to Fake Death As Accident; Police Expose Plot.

Investigating officers from the Bharmour subdivision noted that the family had witnessed Kumar’s deteriorating mental state over the past few months. Neighbors alleged that Kumar was unemployed and had a history of domestic violence, while his wife supported the family through labor and mule handling.

Family members also revealed that Kumar had previously attempted suicide on two separate occasions but was saved by relatives both times. Local social workers have highlighted this case as a tragic example of how unaddressed mental health struggles and alcohol addiction can lead to irreparable household violence.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani confirmed that a formal case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law. A team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory was summoned to collect fingerprints and biological evidence to reconstruct the timeline of the crime.

"We are investigating the exact provocation behind the argument," said ASP Dinesh Kumar. "The post-mortem reports will provide further clarity on the nature of the injuries. Currently, our priority is providing support to the surviving children, including their teenage son and two married daughters."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).