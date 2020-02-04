Mumbai Shocker: Man Hits Friend's Head With Iron Rod After He Refused to Give Him Rs 50 to Buy Food

Thrash (Image used for representational purpose) (Photo credits: File Image)

Mumbai, February 4: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man allegedly smashed his friend's head with an iron rod after the latter refused to give him Rs 50 for buying food. The condition of the victim is reportedly in serious condition after he was rushed to the hospital by the locals, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

After the victim refused to give Rs 50, the accused went agitated, he picked up an iron rod that was lying on the footpath and smashed it on the former's head. The accused has been booked under IPC for an attempt to murder and has been remanded under police custody. Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Kamathipura's Sex Worker 30 Times With Knife to Death Over Payment Issue.

In a similar incident of crime over a small amount, a man stabbed a sex worker in the city for than 30 times with a knife to death over Rs 100. The accused had given the woman Rs 500 and demanded Rs 100 back because they had previously agreed on Rs 400 for her service. However, when the woman refused to give Rs 100 back, he took out his knife and killed her.