Mumbai, February 22: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man tried to throw a girl under a running train for refusing to accept his advances at Mumbai's Khar Railway Station on Friday. The accused had reportedly known the victim since 2018 when they worked together in a firm and was trying to befriend her since then, however the girl always declined his advances. The victim was forced forced to leave the job because of the alleged harassment. Mumbai Shocker: Man Survives Knife Attack on a Pedestrian Bridge in Kurla, Shocking Video Caught on CCTV.

As per reports, the accused called the girl asking to meet her while she was leaving the office. Following which the victim asked her mother to come and pick her up from the Khar Railway Station. At the station, the accused tried to talk to the girl and threatened to jump in front of the train if she didn't respond, Police told the Indian Express . However, he eventually attempted to threw the girl under the running train, failed to do so and ran from the spot. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Mercilessly Kills Colleague With Hammer at Construction Site in Worli To Secure His Job and Avoid Transfer.

Following the incident, the Bandra GRP officials rushed the victim to the hospital. The girl has sustained 12 stitches on her forehead and was discharged on Saturday after being admitted for a day. The accused has been arrested and a case of attempt to murder has been registered against him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).