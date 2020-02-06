Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests, Kisses Women, Masturbates in Matunga, Police Ask Victims To Register Complaint; Video Caught on CCTV

Screenshot of man sexually harassing woman in Matunga (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, February 6: In a shocking incident, a man molested women on a railway bridge at Matunga. The accused identified as Rajiur Habibur Khan, also masturbated in front of a woman. His heinous acts were recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the bridge. However, the accused was arrested by police only in a pick-pocketing case as the victims till now have not registered official complaints. Young Boy Caught Masturbating in Mumbai Local Train's Ladies Coach; Tweet on Women's Safety Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the women to come forward and register complaints against Khan, who was captured in at least four CCTV cameras. According to a report published in mid-day, On January 25 at 19:52 pm, the accused was seen following a woman climbing the stairs of the bridge connecting platforms number 6 and 7 at Matunga Road railway station. He unzipped his pants and masturbated while stalking her. Mumbai: Mulund School Trustee Booked Under POCSO Act For Squeezing Class 10 Student's Genitals for Liking Meme Online.

CCTV Footage of The Incident:

The very next day, Khan followed the same woman and kissed her forcefully. After she raised the alarm, he fled from the spot. In the second CCTV footage, the man could be seen touching a woman inappropriately. According to the report, after the man saw two women coming, he touched one of them inappropriately. However, when the women did not react, he started following them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (GRP) Pradeep M Chavan told the media house, “We appeal to the survivors and other harassed female commuters, if any, to come forward and identify the accused so that he can be severely punished within the ambit of law.” As no woman have come forward to register a complaint against Khan till now, so he cannot be charged under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.