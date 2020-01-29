Mumbai: Mulund School Trustee Booked Under POCSO Act For Squeezing Class 10 Student's Genitals for Liking Meme Online

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, January 29: A trustee of a school in Mumbai's Mulund was arrested on Tuesday for thrashing and molesting a Class 10 student for liking a meme about the trustee which surfaced on Instagram a while ago. The trustee has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 323, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Surat: Furious Parents Thrash School Teacher for Assaulting Class 12 Student; Watch Video.

According to a report in mid-day, the incident took place on Monday. The teenager's mother said the 15-year-old was drinking water at the cooler when the trustee approached him and started beating him. He then dragged the boy to the cabin and slapped him all the way. The trustee also squeezed his genitals. 8-Year-Old Boy in Maharashtra's Murbad Slapped, Beaten, Locked Up in School Washroom by Teacher.

When the trustee went out for some work, the boy escaped and went home. After the boy recounted the incident, his family first went to school and then went to Police station to register a First Information Report (FIR).

The boy was taken for medical examination after he complained of pain and swelling in his genitals. According to reports, the meme shared by a fake account was uploaded by an ex-student who was expelled last year.