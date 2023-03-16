Mumbai, March 16: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly performing stunts with his car in the city. The accused was arrested from Malad's Malwani area on Tuesday afternoon. Cops said that the youngster bought a secondhand vehicle and was driving it around the Malwani with a minor boy sitting on the bonnet.

According to a report in Mid-day, the arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Singh, who is a resident of Malwani. A police official said that a few days ago, the accused's father, who works as an autorickshaw driver gave him money to buy a bike. However, instead of buying a two-wheeler, Singh bought a second-hand car. Mumbai University Awards 115 Marks Out of 100 to Students in BSc Mathematics Exam, Gets Trolled on WhatsApp Group.

Speaking about the incident, a police officer said, "After buying the car, Singh and a 17-year-old roamed around in the area all of Tuesday. Later, the youths started recording their videos for social media." Cops said that the duo were found speeding at Veer Abdul Hamim Road in Malwani.

The incident came to light when a video of the two performing stunts went viral on social media. Cops also received the video. After registering an FIR, the police sprung into action and traced the accused with the help of the vehicle's number plate. Mumbai Shocker: Ex-Army Man Stabs Second Wife to Death in Front of Minor Son Over Petty Issue in Ghatkopar, Roams Market With Murder Weapon; Surrenders Before Cops.

Following this, cops seized the car which was allegedly used for speeding and performing stunts. " We have arrested the 19-year-old for rash driving and for performing stunts with his car," a police officer said.

