Mumbai, March 15: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, an ex-army man surrendered before the Ghatkopar police after allegedly killing his wife on Tuesday morning. Police officials said that the 38-year-old accused stabbed his wife to death in front of his 12-year-old son. Cops said that the accused's son is from his first marriage.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused stabbed the woman multiple times after a petty issue broke out between the two. An officer said that the accused identified as Santosh Mistry, who lived near the Asalfa vegetable market was arrested along with his third wife, Namita, and his son. Mumbai Shocker: Two Men Rape Minor Girl After Abducting Her, Film Act; Arrested Under POSCO Act.

Accused Took Voluntary Retirement From the Indian Army:

During the investigation, cops found that the accused had taken voluntary retirement a few years ago from the Indian Army due to medical issues. Post this, he worked as a driver with BEST, however, he left the job before COVID-19 struck. Off lately, he was working as a gym instructor.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a heated argument took place between the accused and his wife over a trivial matter. In no time, the argument escalated, which led to the accused picking up a knife from the kitchen and stabbing his wife 10 to 12 times in her abdomen and chest. Officials said that the victim was lying in the house in a pool of blood when they reached the spot. Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

Dnyaneshwar Kharmate, assistant inspector of Ghatkopar police station said that the accused's son from his first wife was sleeping when he woke up due to the woman's cry for help. He saw his father allegedly assault the woman. Cops said that after stabbing his wife, the accused was roaming in the market with the murder weapon in hand before reaching the police station and surrendering.

