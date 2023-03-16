Mumbai, March 16: In a bizarre incident that has come to light, the University of Mumbai has awarded students 115 marks out of 100 marks in its BSc mathematics exam. This gaffe by Mumbai University has now become the talk of the town with students sharing jokes and funny messages on the same on their WhatsApp groups.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Mumbai University conducted the BSc Mathematics examination for the fifth semester in November last year. The results of the same were announced on Friday, however, the result showed a series of mistakes committed by Mumbai University. Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

Students Given 115 Marks Out of 100 Marks

Speaking about the series of errors, Sanjay Vairal, a senior senate member said. "Some students were shown absent even though they appeared for the examination. It has also come to light that the university has made a mistake in the results." Mumbai University gave 115 marks to some students in the maths exam which was 100 marks paper while a few others got 104 marks.

Reportedly, all the errors took place in the Group Theory subject of the 5th semester of the BSc course. A PDF file of the results released by the University shows a student name Ayesha Ansari of Momin College being awarded 115 marks while Ammara Ansari of the same college scoring105 marks in the same examination.

If that's not enough, a few others students such as Ashfa Khan got 101 marks, Maria Momin received 109 marks, Rifa Momin got 111 marks, and Asia Shaikh scored 106 marks in the maths examination. Sanjay Vairal also said that the University has been making mistakes frequently. "Giving students more than 100 marks in a paper is unforgivable," he said. Mumbai Shocker: Ex-Army Man Stabs Second Wife to Death in Front of Minor Son Over Petty Issue in Ghatkopar, Roams Market With Murder Weapon; Surrenders Before Cops.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University accepted its mistake. "A technical error has occurred in the software. That the mistake will be rectified and the revised results for those students will be issued," a university official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).