Mumbai To Get Signal-Free Nariman Point-Bhayandar Corridor, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Targets 2028 Completion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the proposed signal-free corridor connecting Nariman Point and Bhayandar is expected to significantly improve mobility across Mumbai and reduce traffic pressure on the Western Express Highway. The project is being planned as a major north-south transport link across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said nearly 60 per cent of Mumbai's traffic currently relies on the Western Express Highway, underlining the need for alternative high-speed connectivity routes. The state government is targeting completion of the corridor by late 2028.

Mumbai Traffic Relief: Signal-Free Corridor Planned to Reduce Congestion

"We are preparing a signal-free road from Nariman Point to Bhayandar. This will provide great relief to Mumbai. Around 60 per cent of Mumbai's traffic moves through the Western Express Highway, and this project will help reduce that burden," Fadnavis said.

According to the chief minister, the government aims to complete the entire project by October-November or December 2028. Once operational, the corridor is expected to offer seamless travel between south Mumbai and the northern suburbs while improving connectivity across the MMR. Officials said the project could help reduce congestion on major arterial roads, improve travel times and distribute traffic more evenly across the city's transport network.

Sion Bridge Reconstruction Reaches Key Milestone

In a separate infrastructure development, Mumbai's 110-year-old Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) has moved closer to reopening after Central Railway undertook a major operation to launch girders onto the new structure.

The bridge, which connects the Eastern Express Highway with LBS Road and Dharavi Road, has been under reconstruction after being declared structurally unsafe. An audit conducted by IIT in 2020 had highlighted concerns over the bridge's deteriorating condition.

Officials said girders sourced from Ambala and assembled near the Sion site were scheduled to be pushed over the railway tracks during an overnight block between June 13 and June 14.

“The assembled girders will be pushed over the rail lines for one lane tonight. Following this, other finishing works will be taken up and one lane could be commissioned this year itself restoring connectivity,” an official said.

Bridge Capacity to Be Expanded

The reconstruction project is being carried out jointly by Central Railway and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As part of the upgrade, the bridge span over the railway tracks will be extended from approximately 40 metres to 51 metres, allowing for improved structural capacity and operational efficiency.

The overnight railway block is being conducted between Matunga and Kurla on all lines from 12.10 am to 4.10 am to facilitate the girder-launching work.

Train Services Affected During Railway Block

Central Railway said several long-distance train services will be regulated during the block, including the Konark Express, Howrah-CSMT Express and Mangaluru-CSMT Express.

Suburban train services between CSMT-Kurla and Thane-Kalyan will remain suspended during the maintenance window. Several local train services have been cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled to originate from alternate stations such as Kurla, Thane and Kalyan.

Mumbai is currently undergoing multiple large-scale transport and infrastructure projects aimed at improving road and rail connectivity. The proposed Nariman Point-Bhayandar corridor and the reconstruction of the Sion bridge are part of broader efforts to address growing traffic congestion and enhance mobility across the metropolitan region.

Officials say both projects are expected to play an important role in strengthening Mumbai's transport network in the coming years.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).