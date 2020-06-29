Mumbai, June 29: The Turner Road Junction and SV Road in Bandra have been blocked after a building collapsed, said Mumbai Police on Monday afternoon. In a tweet, the Mumbai Police asked people heading towards Santacruz to use Link Road. It further informed that some BEST buses heading toward Santacruz have been diverted. It remains clear where the building collapsed and if there were any casualties.

"ALERT: TRAFFIC DIVERSION. Turner Road Jn, S.V Road has been blocked due to a building collapse. Those heading towards S'Cruz are requested to use Link Road. Bus Nos 4L, 33, 84L, 201, 202L, plying towards S'Cruz are diverted from Khar MCGM Hosp via Khar Stn Rd & back to SV Road (sic)," read a tweet by Mumbai Police. Heavy traffic jams were reports in parts of Mumbai as cops stepped up their action against lockdown violators.

Mumbai Police Give Traffic Update:

Mumbai Police tweet

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Mumbai Police have issued new directives and asked the people not to venture beyond 2 km from their homes. The movements of medical emergencies, for essential services and for office goers have been exempted from the new restrictions.

