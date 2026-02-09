Mumbai, February 9: Residents in several parts of Mumbai's eastern suburbs, particularly in the Chembur and Govandi areas, are advised to prepare for a major water supply disruption this week due to a scheduled water cut. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 30-hour water cut starting from 2:00 AM on Thursday, February 12, and lasting until 8:00 AM on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The shutdown is necessary to facilitate critical infrastructure upgrades at the Turbhe Low-Level Reservoir, aimed at improving the long-term efficiency of the city’s water distribution network. Mumbai Mayor Election 2026 Date: Elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor on This Day As Ritu Tawde Set To Become Mumbai’s First BJP Mayor in 44 Years.

Water Cut Due to Infrastructure Upgrades at Turbhe Reservoir

According to civic officials, the primary reason for the shutdown is the installation of a 1,200 mm diameter sluice valve on the inlet water main at the Turbhe Low-Level Reservoir. Additionally, engineers will work on connecting the 1,200 mm inlet pipeline to the AMT-II tunnel shaft. These works are essential to strengthen the supply lines for the M-East and M-West wards, reducing the risk of future leakages and ensuring more reliable pressure for local households.

List of Affected Areas Due to BMC Water Cut

The water cut will impact several neighbourhoods across the M-East and M-West civic wards. Mumbai Shocker: School Peon Arrested for Molesting 5-Year-Old; Management Silent for 20 Days, CEO Absconding.

Residents in the following localities will experience a total suspension of supply:

M-East Ward (Wards 146, 147, and 148):

HPCL and BPCL Refinery Colonies

RCF Colony and Tata Colony

BARC and Gavhanpada

Bharat Nagar and Sahyadri Nagar

MHADA Colonies, Vishnu Nagar, and Rahul Nagar

Anik Village and Nityanand Baug

M-West Ward (Wards 154 and 155):

Chembur Camp and Sindhi Society

Mahul Village and Mahul SRA

Vashi Naka and Jijamata Nagar

Mysore Colony and Laxmi Nagar

Parts of RS Marg and Chembur Naka

Advisory for Residents

The BMC has urged citizens to take several precautionary steps to minimise inconvenience during the 30 hours:

Store Water in Advance: Residents are requested to store sufficient water for drinking and domestic use before 2:00 AM on Thursday.

Judicious Usage: Use the stored water sparingly to ensure it lasts throughout the disruption.

Post-Supply Safety: Once the water supply resumes on Friday morning, the BMC recommends boiling and filtering drinking water for the next three days as a health precaution following the pipeline work.

The civic body has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, but emphasises that these technical upgrades are vital for the modernisation of Mumbai's ageing water infrastructure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).