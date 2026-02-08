Mumbai, February 8: Several parts of Mumbai’s eastern suburbs will face a 30-hour water cut this week as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertakes major infrastructure upgrades to strengthen the city’s water supply network. The shutdown will begin at 2:00 AM on Thursday, February 12, and continue till 8:00 AM on Friday, February 13, 2026.

According to civic officials, the water cut is required for critical work at the Turbhe Low-Level Reservoir, where engineers will install a 1,200 mm diameter sluice valve on the inlet pipeline. In addition, a crucial cross-connection will be carried out to link the inlet pipeline with the AMT-II tunnel shaft, a move aimed at improving water distribution efficiency and long-term pressure management in the M East and M West wards. Mumbai Water Cut: Bandra-Khar to Face 14-Hour Water Supply Disruption on February 10, Check Complete List of Affected Areas.

Areas Affected by Mumbai Water Cut

The shutdown will result in a complete suspension of water supply in several residential and industrial pockets.

M East Ward:

HPCL and BPCL refinery colonies, RCF Colony, Anik, Sahyadri Nagar, Bharat Nagar, and multiple MHADA colonies.

M West Ward:

Mahul, Chembur Camp, Vashi Naka, Sindhi Society, parts of RC Marg, Mysore Colony, and Laxmi Nagar.

BMC Advisory for Residents

The BMC has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it carefully during the shutdown period. As a health precaution after restoration, citizens are urged to boil and filter drinking water for a few days, as temporary changes in water quality and clarity may occur. Chennai Power Cut: Check the Full List of Affected Areas For Sunday, February 8.

Why the Water Cut Is Necessary

The planned shutdown is part of ongoing efforts to modernise Mumbai’s aging water infrastructure. By replacing old valves and integrating new tunnel connections, the civic body aims to reduce leakages, ensure stable water pressure, and improve supply reliability, especially ahead of the peak summer season.

