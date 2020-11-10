Mumbai, November 10: There will be no water supply on Wednesday in seven wards in the financial capital. According to a Times of India report, the reason behind this is because BMC hydraulic department will undertake urgent repairs.

BMC has asked residents to store water due to the water shortage. The wards where there will be a water shortage are- A, B, E, F/N, F/S, M/E and M/W. Areas under Ward A will also include Naval Docks outlet zone, St George Hospital, under B will include CR zone, BPT zone, Wadi Bunder, Dongri A zone). As part of E ward (Dockyard zone, Hathibaug and Husain Patel Marg, Mount Road zone and JJ Hospital areas) will be included, F/N will include Antop Hill and others. Water Supply Cut in Mumbai to Be Lifted From August 29 As Lakes Supplying Water to the City Cross 95% Water Stock Level.

This year, Mumbai received good monsoon as a result of which all the seven lakes which provide water to the city were filled. In another news, ahead of Diwali 2020, BMC asked citizens not to burst crackers except for anar and phul jhadi. People have been asked to follow precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. The financial capital continues to be one of the worst-hit states in India on the coronavirus pandemic.

