Mumbai, August 1: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the last couple of days has pushed the water stock in the seven lakes to over 70 percent. However, while the water stock of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai has been increasing, the BMC has no plans of withdrawing the water cut it imposed. The heavy downpour in the financial city over the last few days has not only led to waterlogging and traffic jams but also led to the overflowing of the lakes.

According to a report in Midday, the water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai is now over 74 percent. However, the report states that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take more time to withdraw its water-cut order. As per the report, the country's richest civic body will wait for about a week before taking a decision on withdrawing the 10 percent water cut order. Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Levels in Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water to City Rise to 68.06% After Heavy Rainfall; No Respite for Mumbaikars As 10% Water Cut To Continue.

The decision has been taken in view of a dry forecast in the month of August. Mumbai draws its water from seven lakes including Tulsi, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. These lakes are located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. On July 1, the BMC imposed 10 percent water in the city as the lakes had less than 7 percent of water stock.

"The stock is only 74 per cent compared to 90 per cent last year and there is prediction of a dry spell in August. Therefore, a review will be taken after a week in August and then a decision will be declared," a BMC official said. With the city continuing to receive heavy rainfall, it is to be seen as when the BMC withdraws its 10 percent water cut order. Mumbai Rains Today: Mumbaikars Receive Short Spells of Rainfall, Netizens Share Photos and Videos of #MumbaiRains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that India is expected to record normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season following excess precipitation in July. It must be noted that the month of August accounts for around 30 percent of the precipitation during the monsoon season.

