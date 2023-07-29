Mumbai, July 29: The heavy downpour in Mumbai over the last few days led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas. However, the rainfall also brought some good news for Mumbaikars as several lakes supplying water to the city started overflowing. Following the heavy rainfall in the city, the water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai now stands at 68.0 percent.

After Tansa and Vihar Lakes, Modak Sagar Also Overflows

As per BMC's data till Friday 6 am, the water stock in the seven lakes is at 68.06 percent. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said that the Modak Sagar lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, which is one of the seven water bodies that supply water to Mumbai overflowed on Thursday night due to incessant rainfall. The development comes after the Tansa and Vihar lakes also overflowed on Wednesday, July 26. Mumbai Rains: Tansa and Vihar Lakes That Supply Water to City Start Overflowing Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Officials also said that two gates of the dam were opened from where 6,000 cusecs of water were being discharged. As per the BMC data, the Modak Sagar Lake on the Vaitarna River has an overflow level of 163.15 metres, thereby making it the second largest of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, reports the Hindustan Times. On the other hand, the Vihar Lake located in Sanjay Gandhi National Park overflowed at 12.48 am, while the Tansa Lake in Thane overflowed at 4.35 am on Wednesday, July 26.

It must be noted Mumbai draws its water from seven lakes including Tulsi, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. The financial capital receives about 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from the seven lakes. All the seven lakes are located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The collective maximum water storage capacity of the seven lakes dams is about 14,47,363 million litres. Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Levels in Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water to City Rise to 27.65% As BMC Continues With 10% Water Cut; Waves Measuring 3.41 Meters Expected Today at This Time.

The data by the civic body also revealed the water storage in the seven lakes. While the water storage in Vihar and Tulsi lakes is at 100 percent, in Tansa Lake it is 99.58 percent, 100 percent in Modak Sagar and 79.70 percent in the Middle Vaitarna dam. The Bhatsa Lake in Thane district has water storage at 59.22 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2023 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).