Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, August 1 for a brief period. Off lately, Mumbai has been receiving heavy downpours which have led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas. Soon, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of #MumbaiRains as short spells of rain continued to lash the city. "Silhouettes at Marine Drive," said one user while a second user shared a video of the Barvi Dam overflowing due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Mumbai received over 2318.8 mm seasonal rainfall till July 31. Mumbai Rains: City Received Over 2318.8 mm Seasonal Rainfall Till July 31, Says IMD.

We Agree

Barvi Dam Finally Overflows

Rainfall Data

Monsoon Rainfall So Far in Mumbai

MONSOON RAINFALL SO FAR OVER MUMBAI: Mumbai (Tulsi lake) 3173mm Mumbai (Santacruz) 2318mm Mumbai (Colaba) 1757mm#MumbaiRains — MumbaiWeatherUpdate (@mumbaiweatheru1) August 1, 2023

#MumbaiRains

